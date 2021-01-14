Obituaries » Doris E. Overbay

Burial Date: January 19, 2021 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home 313 W. 19th St. Covington, KY Jan. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 119 times















Overbay, Doris Earnestine, 85 of Covington, KY. passed away on January 14, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Doris worked for Southside Baptist Church in the Daycare. She is preceded by her Husband; Edward”Doe”Overbay,Parents; Tom and Maude Smith, Brother; John Hutchinson, Grandchild; Thomas Overbay II. Doris is survived by her Sons; Jimmy Overbay, Thomas Overbay, Jonathan Overbay, Daughters; Melody Williams, Cynthia Taylor, Sister; Delaine Johnson, 10 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be held Tuesday January 19, 2021 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Covington. A Service will follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be in Linden Grove Cemetery, Covington.