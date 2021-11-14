Obituaries » Doris Courtney

Doris Courtney, of Florence, KY passed away at her residence on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on June 20, 1946 to the late Stanley and Charlotte Szumski in Jersey City, NJ. Doris lived most of her life there, before pending a brief period in Tennessee and then finally calling Florence, KY home for the last several years. She enjoyed watching sports, traveling with her husband and hanging out with her dear friends and neighbors. Preceding Doris in death were her parents and her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Courtney. Doris is survived by a handful of friends and neighbors who cared deeply for her. Doris will be laid to rest with her husband on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Doris’ name may be made to either the Epilepsy Foundation, 895 Central Avenue, # 550, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.