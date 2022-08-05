Obituaries » Doretta M. Wilson

Burial Date: August 10, 2022

Doretta M. Wilson, 91, of Union, went to her heavenly home on Friday, August 5, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Wilson; sister, Della M. Love; parents, Clinton and Julia (nee: Walton) Jones. Doretta is survived by her daughter, Diane Lyons and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Doretta and her late husband, Pastor James S. Wilson, had served in ministry at various churches throughout their years together including, Walnut Cove Baptist Church (North Carolina), Lakeland Baptist Church (Florida), Sherman Baptist Church (Dry Ridge, KY), Visalia Baptist Church (Covington, KY) and Amity Baptist Church (Independence, KY) where Doretta would play piano during worship services and volunteer for vacation bible schools. Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 10 from 10AM – 12PM with funeral services following at 12PM at Big Bone Baptist Church 11036 Big Bone Church Road Union, KY 41091. Burial will be in Big Bone Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Doretta’s name to Big Bone Baptist Church.