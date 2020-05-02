Obituaries » Dora A. Kaninenberger Acosta

Services are private.

Dora Ann Acosta Kaninenberg, age 79, of Florence, KY passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. She was retired from Johnson Controls in Florence, KY and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Dora enjoyed crocheting, working on crossword puzzles, and watching sports (especially her beloved Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers). She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren in Kentucky as well as traveling to California to visit family there. Her husband, Charles Kaninenberg, daughter, Katrina Smith, and son, Cliff Kaninenberg all preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Tonya Kaninenberg (Pat Bushaw), Trisha Price (Glen), and Tamara Kaninenberg; seven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Under the current restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dora’s services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, P.O. Box 366, Florence, KY 41042.