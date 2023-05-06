Obituaries » Donna S. Tanner

Burial Date: May 12, 2023 Dry Ridge Christian Church 13 School Street Dry Ridge, KY 41035 May 12, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 78 times















Union – Donna S. Tanner (neé: Curry), 72 years of age, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Donna was born in Dry Ridge, Kentucky to her late parents, Donald Patrick Curry and Elsie Yelton Curry. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Terry Tanner and her sister, Connie Moore (Rick). Donna will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Erinn Wainscott (Joe) and Amity Phillips (Ryan); her grandchildren, Thurston and Tegan Phillips; her twin brothers, Terry Pat Curry (Debbie) and Kerry Curry; her sister-in-law, Teena Whalen (Paul); many nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends. Donna believed that faith could move mountains – she was an elder at Dry Ridge Christian Church and taught Sunday School for over 25 years. She also established the Full Plate Ministry monthly community supper for those in need. She dedicated her career to helping people, working in healthcare as a Certified Pharmacy Technician. She adored all animals – especially dogs and horses – and loved gardening, sewing, and crocheting. Whichever Hallmark movie she was watching at the time was her “favorite.” Above all, Donna was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother. Family and friends will gather for a visitation on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Dry Ridge Christian Church, 13 School Street, Dry Ridge, Kentucky 41035, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Tim Polley will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Kentucky. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care given by DaVita in Florence and by St. Elizabeth (Physicians, Home Health, Hospitals, and Hospice.) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to: Dry Ridge Christian Church (Full Plate Ministry) at the above address.