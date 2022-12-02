Obituaries » Donna R. Nelson

Burial Date: December 4, 2022 Oakland United Methodist Church 7867 Stonehouse Road Melbourne, KY 41059 Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

Donna Ruth Nelson (Painter) was born on May 3, 1943, in Bellevue, KY. She was the first child of Ruth (Shotwell) and Earl Painter. Donna went home to heaven on December 2, 2022. She was a much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all her knew her. She was an expert baker, jitterbug aficionado and singer of silly songs. After being a stay-at-home mom for 20 years, Donna returned to the work force where she became a teller at Fifth Third Bank. In 2005, she retired and loved spending time with family and friends. Donna enjoyed cooking and baking. Her family enjoyed eating her homemade brownies, cookies, pies, cakes and fried chicken.

Donna was an ordinary person who shared her extraordinary gifts of hospitality, loyalty, compassion and devotion. She walked out her beliefs in daily situations. Her faith had feet. If someone had a need, a neighbor, co-worker, a customer or a newcomer, she was quick to selflessly meet those needs before her own. Whether it was a cup of tea, a kind hug, or an earnest prayer, she would turn her focus and attention to meeting the need and making the person know he or she was being heard and loved. It was her joy at family dinners to cook, serve and make sure everyone else was eating before she would ever sit down to eat herself.

Donna is the sister of Dennis (Judy) Painter and Diane Schmidt. She has been the wife of Jacob D Nelson for over 20 years. She adored him even when she no longer remembered his name. She is the beloved momma of Lori (Wally) Nason, Dan (Shannon) Dean and Cathy (Todd) Turner. Donna has 9 grandchildren who were spoiled with lots of hugs, laughter and tender memories: Danielle (Tyler) Andrew, Hannah Turner, Stephanie Dean, Miriam (Cory) Andersen, Eric (Emily) Dean, Brockwell (Ashley) Nason, Nathan Turner, Harper Nason and Quinli Nason and 2 great-grandchildren, Beckett and Emerson Andrew. Donna was blessed to inherit a bonus family upon her marriage to Jake. She is also the stepmother of Becky (Robert) Myers and Juanita Nelson. Her step-grandchildren are Jennifer (Steve) Scott, Brian Myers, Joshua Myers, Lucas (Rachel) Cooper and step-greatgrandchildren Evie and Jake Scott and Gabe and Michael Cooper.

To each of these, she has left a very strong legacy of faith and devotion to her Lord. Without a doubt, Donna has shared her love of Jesus with every life she touched. The fingerprints of God are all over her. She pointed to Him every day!

Visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Oakland United Methodist Church, 7867 Stonehouse Road, Melbourne, KY 41059, from 1:00 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM. Interment to follow in Mount Gilead Cemetery.