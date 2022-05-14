Obituaries » Donna R. Mahaney

Burial Date: May 19, 2022 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 May 19, 7 p.m.

Donna R. (nee Bridewell) Mahaney, 59 of Bellevue Ky passed peacefully on May 14th 2022 surrounded by her family after a fast and unexpected battle with lung cancer.

She was born November 27, 1962 in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to Thomas H. and Juanita (nee Patterson) Bridewell.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by her Husband Robert, Siblings: Barbara (Donnie) Dennis, Terri (Moe) Volkering, Deborah (Jarvis) Sester, Tami (Mike) Cunningham, Thomas H. Bridewell II and Gregory W. Bridewell. Children: Stacie, Tony, Ian, Bobby and Lincoln. Grandchildren: Sydnie and Collin

Donna enjoyed all that was right with the world. The love she had for her husband, children, family and Rod Stewart was overflowing. Her bright smile and warm embrace made everything wrong with the world disappear and time stand still. Born to be a Homemaker, she took her role very seriously. She always made sure everyone was taken care of and was often a shoulder to many. Her passing will be one that stains the heart for a long time as God needed her suddenly. There must be a big job that needs to be completed and only the very best will do. Donna gave her everything in her final days and can finally be at peace and in the arms of her loved ones passed.

Memorial Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with the Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm.