Donna Perry, of Villa Hills, KY departed this earthly realm on January 2, 2023. She was enveloped in the love of family as she took her first footsteps into eternity. Donna had just celebrated a birthday on December 6th, having turned 72 years old.

She was born to John and Beulah [Arthur] Rider in Dayton, KY. Donna was a proud graduate of Simon Kenton High School. Donna was a talented crafter, she did it all. She loved to travel, especially to Panama City Beach and to Lake Cumberland with her late husband Willard and their family. There, they would fish from their pontoon boat and enjoy nature. Donna’s preferred style of music was country and she could be found often listening to tunes by her two favorite artists, Elvis Presley and Alan Jackson. She enjoyed movies of all kinds but some of the ones she watched on repeat were Tombstone, Die Hard, and Lord Of The Rings. Though not a veteran herself, Donna was extremely patriotic. She honored all those who served the USA in the armed forces. This strong, independent and loving woman worked part-time at Road ID up until her passing. Donna’s true focus however wasn’t work, though,—it was her family—especially her grandbabies and great-grandbabies. Our hearts hurt to have lost her but it makes us happy to know she is now enjoying the sand between her toes and the waves crashing on a heavenly beach, with Willard by her side.

Those left behind to mourn the loss of Donna are her beloved children Tina Harmon (Rodney) and Gina Groeschen (Bill); her sister Rozanna Brandenburg; grandchildren Curtis Harmon (Katie), Anthony Groeschen (Sarah) and Haley Groeschen (Michael Strucke); great-grandchildren Hayes Groeschen, Leighton Groeschen (as well as a new great-granddaughter on the way); niece Theresa Horton; nephew Stevie Florence; great-niece Lena Horton; as well as many cousins and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her husband Willard and her parents.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donna will be laid to rest alongside Willard at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln., Williamstown, KY, 41097