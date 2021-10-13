Obituaries » Donna M. Prather Meenach

Burial Date: October 16, 2021 St. Cecilia Catholic Church 5313 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Oct. 16, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 85 times















Donna Marie Meenach Prather, 63, of Independence, KY passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Edgewood, KY. She retired as the Director of Quality Management for St. Elizabeth Hospitals and was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Donna enjoyed nature, especially traveling to national parks hiking, collecting fossils and gardening. She had such a giving heart and after her retirement, she was always working with the needy including various homeless shelters and St. Vincent DePaul. Donna would often utilize extreme couponing to assist with donations to these causes.

Her greatest love was for her family including her husband, Rick Dale Prather (for over 41 years); daughter, Chelse Prather (Kunal); grandson, Kai Mandal; father, Ralph C. Mennach; siblings, Dave Meenach (Dawn), Mike Meenach (Terrie), Sandy Meenach, Rick Meenach (Dash), Pam Schneider (Gary), Michelle Hickey (Mike), and Krista Meenach. Her mother, Genevieve “Genny” Meenach preceded her in death.

A visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 AM at the church. Interment will be in Independence Cemetery.