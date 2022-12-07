Obituaries » Donna M. Flick

Burial Date: December 10, 2022 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Dec. 10, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 44 times















Donna Marie Flick, age 81, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

She is survived by her loving children, Jeff Flick (Alice), Dan Flick (Tim Templeton), Mike Flick ; sisters,

Kathy Hutchinson (Bob), Marilyn Russell (Fred), Karen Scherder, Debbie Broughton (Joe); brothers, Tom

Scherder (Laney), and Ken Scherder ; grandchildren, Erin Barrett (Justin) and Cameron Flick, along with 2

great grandchildren, Ethan Sunderhaus and Reagan Flick. Donna was preceded in death by her loving

husband of 40 years to Jack Flick (2005); parents, Henry and Evelyn Scherder, and her brother Jim

Scherder. The eldest of eight, Donna grew up as everybody’s ‘big sister’; she loved a full house filled with chaos and activity all around. Donna attended Notre Dame high school, enjoyed bowling, the outdoors, and

was an excellent rider and jumper on her beloved horse, Dusty. As luck would have it, her love of

bowling ultimately led her to join a league, where one night in her 20’s, she stumbled upon a handsome,

funny, gregarious stud named Jack. Jack would become the love of Donna’s life.

Donna and Jack married, moved to Edgewood, and went on to raise 3 sons. The extended family

celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones in the backyard, usually with a game of

volleyball or Jarts – and a grill full of hotdogs and hamburgers. Every summer, Jack and Donna would

pack up the kids in their cramped station wagon and travel to far-flung locations around the country.

When the kids were out of grade school, Donna finally had a chance to pursue her own passion –

nursing. She attended Northern KY University, became an RN, and worked at both Jewish and St E’s

hospitals. Always a caretaker at heart, Donna reveled in these roles; she was always most at home

when she had somebody for whom she could care.

After her Jack became sick and passed away at an early age, Donna opened her house and heart to her

mother and to her brother, Kenny – and the three of them provided companionship to each other for

more than a decade. Donna was most at home with her digital word games, a mystery book, a roaring

fireplace, and a TV tuned to a UK basketball or Cincinnati Bengals game. She also loved sharing in the

ownership of race horses with her brother, Tom.

Christmas was the hallmark of Donna’s year. She couldn’t wait for the date to roll around. She looked

so forward – and took great pride in – hosting the extended family gatherings every year. A packed house full of cousins, sisters, brothers, in-laws, and kids would gather there each Christmas Eve. And

each holiday season, the sight of piles and piles of wrapped gifts encircling her perfectly trimmed tree

brought her unmatched happiness. And each year, without fail, Donna gave too much. Way too much.

She uniformly spoiled her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids with her generosity. After her passing on

December 7, her family immediately drove to her home – and with strands of light, garlands, and bows,

they decorated the outside in tribute to her love of Christmas and to her spirit of giving.

We are so sad Donna will no longer be part of our world – but what we want you to know most of all is

that she was truly loved. Visitation will be held at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Pius X Church at 1:00 PM.