Donna L. Hopkins

Donna Lee Hopkins, age 80, of Crittenden, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Donna was survived by her loving husband, Harrison Hopkins; nieces, Darla Collins, Susan Clayton, Debbie Belinsky and Martha Dotson; nephew, James Baynum; grand-niece, Megan Belinsky and several other grand nieces, nephews and cousins. Donna was preceded in death by her siblings, Franklin Austin, Dorothy Baynum and Helen Rose; nephews, Norman Baynum and Wally Baynum, Jr.; niece, Sandra Baynum-Runck.

Donna was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Chapter #19 and worked many years for the Department of American Veterans. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service begins at 12 noon. Interment will immediately follow at Independence Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250.