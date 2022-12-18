Obituaries » Donna L. Epplen

Burial Date: December 23, 2022 Blessed Sacrament Church 2409 Dixie Hwy Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Dec. 23, 1 p.m.

Donna Lee Lenhoff Epplen, 76, of Ft. Mitchell, KY passed away on December 18, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Thelma and James Lenhoff, her sister Ruth Bosley and son Michael F. Epplen. Donna leaves behind her husband David A. Epplen of 57 years, her children David James Epplen (Karen), daughter-in-law Kelly Epplen, Susan Black (Rodney), Steven Epplen (Sarah), Krista Hughes (Greg), Jeffrey Epplen (Jenni), and Daniel Epplen (who took loving care of her during her last years), her sister Jane Crittenden, and brother James Lenhoff. Donna or Uma as her beautiful 19 grandchildren called her, loved her dearly. Donna, a devout Catholic loved her family most of all. Spending time with them was very important to her. Donna loved to read, watch her grandchildren play sports, dance, and going to the beach. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 11am to 1pm at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell.