Obituaries » Donna L. Campbell Flegle

Burial Date: February 21, 2021 Florence Church of God 7275 Hopeful Church Rd. Florence, KY 41042, Feb 21, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Donna Lynne Flegle Campbell, age 66, of Florence, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was a former Lead Sales Associate with Sears Department Stores and a member of Florence Church of God in Florence, KY. As the wife of a pastor, Donna’s life was devoted to ministry, to giving to others and to loving her family abundantly. She also enjoyed collecting Precious Moment pieces. Her father, Donald Flegle and sister, Kathy Flegle preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband (of 47 years), Rev. Roger D. Campbell; daughters, Michelle Lykins (William) and Rebecca Kleisinger (Adam); mother, Marie Duffany Flegle; siblings, Paula Johnston, Karen Motiska (Mo), Mary Campbell (Rev. Marc), Carol Thomas (Chris), Yvonne Mitchum (Don), Wayne Flegle (Susan), Carl Flegle (Angie), and David Flegle (Laree); and grandchildren, Makenzie Lykins, Lizzie Lykins, Zach Lykins, and Henry Kleisinger. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11:30 a.m. at Florence Church of God, 7275 Hopeful Church Rd., Florence, KY 41042. Memorials may be made to the church.