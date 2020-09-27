Obituaries » Donna J. Scott Danks

Burial Date: October 2, 2020 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 2, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 74 times















Covington – Donna Jean Scott (née Danks), 57 years of age, unexpectedly passed away at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Donna was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Henry Danks, and Bonnie Lou Peyton Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Scott. She will be greatly missed by her children, Beth Ann Rhodes (Joshua) and Jason Wayne Scott (Megan McDaniel); her beloved grandchildren, Logan James Rhodes, Connor Scott Rhodes, Chance William Rhodes, Corey Jay Scott, and Jaelyn M., Scott; her dear sisters and brother, Bonnie Sue Hembree (Paul), Joanne Staton (James), Tammy Medovich (Patrick), Kathy Danks (Loren), and William Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews. Donna was a loving homemaker who kept a spotless home. Donna loved to read, and had an excellent memory and would tell the best stories, of childhood memories with you. She enjoyed gardening, collecting four leaf clovers, bingo, and watching Days Of Our Lives. She also loved her M & M’s candy and always had some to share. Donna was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Florence. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, Kentucky 41042 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials in Donna’s name are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church at the above address.