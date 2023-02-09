Obituaries » Donna J. Mader

Burial Date: February 15, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Feb. 15, 12 p.m.

A beloved wife, treasured mom, doting mamaw, and amazing friend, Donna Jean [Dunnock] Mader, age 69, passed away after a prolonged illness at Glendale Place, Cincinnati, OH on February 9, 2023. Born to Frank and Virginia [Klosterman] Dunnock on July 24, 1953, Donna was raised in Mt. Healthy, OH.

Donna attended Mt. Healthy High School. She was working at a pizza parlor in Northgate Mall when one day, in walked the soon-to-be-love of her life for a cup of coffee with his crew of co-workers: Dave Mader. She and Dave got married and raised their family in Latonia, KY. Later, they made a home in Florence, KY. Donna and Dave both relished celebrating Halloween. From the Jolly Green Giant and his sidekick Sprout to a pair of devils and many more, they would often don intricate couples’ costumes and put up spooky home decorations for trick or treaters. Buttered noodles, egg salad and chicken salad were the best when Donna made them. Donna loved country music. Some of her favorites were Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire (who she met once at a steakhouse in TN!). Donna found joy in and had a knack for bargain shopping. Donna made a point to be present in not only her children’s lives, but in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s as well. She was exceedingly giving, generous and she always made everyone feel cared for and watched over. Even though sometimes the closest she could be was a phone call from far away; you knew that she was “always there.”

Donna is preceded in death by her parents. Those left behind to carry on her love and light are her husband of nearly 50 years, Dave Mader; her children David Klosterman, Amber Olvera (Augusto) and Dawn Tracy (Larry); close cousin Tina Barhorst, sister Connie Lewis; grandchildren Justin (Karla), Kayla (Lazareus), Rolando, Aaliyah, Aramis, Raquel (Dakota), Tessa, Zachary, Emalyn and Kennedy; great-grandchildren Kayden, Rylie, Lincoln, Logan and Kynsley, close friends Larry and Karen Porter, Lisa and Miguel Rodríguez, and Tina Koors; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held for Donna on Wednesday February 15th, 2023 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Directly following the visitation will be a funeral service, also at the funeral home. Donna will then be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, 2167 Dixie Hwy, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.