Burial Date: February 11, 2023 Hopeful Lutheran Church 6430 Hopeful Church Rd Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 11, 2 p.m.

Donna Jean Baker, age 85 of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on February 8, 2023. Donna was born on September 11, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to Harold Luekens and Alice Hall. She was a retired Boone County school bus driver and was a longtime member of Hopeful Lutheran Church, Florence, KY. Her hobbies included quilting, camping, and gardening. She is preceded in death by her Husband Donal Baker who passed away in 2007 and Sister Margaret Smith. Donna is survived by her 4 Children Diana Humbert (Joe), Dawn Baker, Doug Baker (Rita), and Dennis Baker (Mallory), 8 Grandchildren Nick, Ali, Kristen, Jordan, Jon, Dylan, Hailey, and Van and 9 Great Grandchildren. The Visitation will be from 1 PM – 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Hopeful Lutheran Church, 6430 Hopeful Church Road, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky, 104 West Pike St., Covington, KY 41011.