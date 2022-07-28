Obituaries » Donna G. Rice

Burial Date: August 3, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY Aug. 3, 12 p.m.

Donna Gail Rice, 60, who specialized in smiling at everyone, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, peacefully at her home. Donna was born on October 31, 1961, and celebrated her Halloween birthday enthusiastically every year. In her younger years, Donna attended Riverside Good Counsel School and was active with Special Olympics. In 1980, she began working at BAWAC in Florence and was also a part-time employee for McDonalds in Newport for many years. Donna was a resident of Zalla House in Edgewood run by The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky. In her spare time, she loved bowling, miniature golf, coloring, swimming, watching the movie Frozen, listening to Country Music and dancing. Donna has left a special place in everyone’s heart because she always showed her friends, family, and strangers unconditional love.

Donna is survived by her mother, Glenna Allphin Rice; sister, Barbara McMillan (Don); nephews, Brandon (Claire) McMillan, Brad McMillan, and many other friends and family who will miss her terribly. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Rice.

The family is especially thankful for the wonderful staff of The Point Arc, BAWAC, St. Elizabeth Hospice and all of Donna’s other caregivers, family and friends for their kindness, help and support.

Visitation for Donna will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with the memorial service immediately following at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. Interment will be at New Bethel Cemetery in Verona, KY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Point Arc Serving Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati or Home – BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center.