Obituaries » Donna F. Noah

Burial Date: March 9, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 March 9, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 51 times















Donna F. Noah passed away on March 4, 2021 at the age of 74. Donna was a very happy woman that loved to laugh, she was affectionally referred to as “Smiley”. Crafting was one of her favorite pastimes. She was a Christian woman and a dedicated member of Florence Christian Church. Donna is survived by her children, Rick (the late Deborah) Perry, Bridget Noah, Christopher (Jeannie Fischer) Noah; grandchildren, Allen Marsee, BJ Marsee, Ricky Perry Jr., Elizabeth Fischer-Noah, Stella Fischer-Noah, Terry Carter, Tracy Carter; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Denham and Gary Perry. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Glenna Marsee; brother, James Perry; and her parents, Coy Perry and Stella Williams. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5 pm until the Funeral Service at 7 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. A Graveside Service will follow on Wednesday, March 10th at 1pm at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.