Donna Ann Berry, age 78 and a former resident of Crittenden, KY and a current resident of Falmouth, KY passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022. Donna was born in Covington, KY on June 3, 1943 to Clifton Kremer and Billie Rutledge Kremer. She retired as a Secretary with the Cincinnati Enquirer and she loved animals, especially cats. She enjoyed raising a garden and taking care of her roses and she also liked to cook, travel, can vegetables, and fixing various desserts. Donna is preceded in death by her Parents and her Husband Leo A Berry, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by her Sister Rae Baker (Clifford) of Falmouth, KY and 3 Nieces Billie Jean Rogers, Toni Rae Warner, and Mandi Rae Williams. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 3227 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will follow. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, KY 41056.