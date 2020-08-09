Obituaries » Donald W. Wayne

67 of Morning View, Kentucky passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Wayne was a carpenter and enjoyed spending time with his family who will greatly miss him. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Susan Whalen. Wayne is also survived by his children Angela Townsend, Nathan Whalen and Tommy (Tiffany Collins) Perkins; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings Yvonne Finley, Tina Thomas, Tammy Whalen, Kimberly Whalen and Brian Whalen; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. You may visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to watch the funeral service on Live Stream and to leave condolences for the family. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.