Burial Date: March 9, 2023 Petersburg Community Center 6517 Market Street Petersburg, KY 41080 March 9, 2 p.m.

Donald “Donnie” Wayne Scothorn Sr.

With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Donald “Donnie’ Wayne Scothorn Sr.,73. Donnie passed away surrounded by his family on 2/24/2023 at UC Health Hospital in Cincinnati OH.

Born in Covington Ky on August 5th, 1949 to Ralph and Bertha (Reed) Scothorn, he was the oldest out of four siblings. He attended Conner High school in Hebron Ky, and married his wife Teresa (Abrams) on April 2nd, 1983, in Bulletsville, Ky. Together they raised five wonderful children.

Donnie was a man of many hats and talents- during his lifetime he had careers in truck driving, hauling mail, heavy equipment operator, and owned his own business “Scothorn Trucking” for several years.

Donnie enjoyed repurposing and selling various items, he was never far from his garage and could be found tinkering with the things he found at yard sales, estate sales, and flea markets at all hours of the day.

Despite his battle with pancreatic cancer, every Wednesday Donnie could still be found selling items at Brookville Fleamarket where he greeted his friends and customers with his trademark smile and witty remarks.

The rare times he wasn’t in his garage Donnie also enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting family and friends, swimming in his pool, and relaxing on the couch after a long day.

Donnie is survived by his wife Teresa of 39 years;

his son Donald Wayne Jr and wife Amanda of Cornith KY; his son Mike of Burlington KY; his son Shane and wife Phylicia of Elsmere KY; his daughter Katie of Petersburg KY; his daughter Heather and partner Tony of Nicholsville KY; his sister Elizabeth and partner Barry of Burlington KY; his brother Ronald and Bethann of Burlington KY and his previous wife Linda of Petersburg KY; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Bertha of Petersburg Ky and his sister Beverly of Verona Ky.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 9th at 2pm at the Petersburg Community Center.

