Obituaries » Donald W. Duritsch

Burial Date: March 31, 2023 St. Timothy Church Union, KY March 31, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 102 times















Donald W. Duritsch, age 84, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 28, 1939. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Janet Duritsch (nee: Henkenberns); children Steve (Tina) Duritsch, Susan (Bob) Knight, and Beth Ann (Randy) Hunt; grandchildren Amanda, William (Becca), and Michelle Duritsch, Joe (Lydia), Daniel (Jette), and Benjamin Knight, and Anthony and Mary Hunt; and brother Dave (Diane) Duritsch. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, William and Marie Duritsch.

Don was a proud graduate of St. Xavier High School class of 1957, and University of Cincinnati College of Engineering. He valued education above all, and was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.

Don loved to travel and especially enjoyed snowbirding in Florida. He was a lifelong card player, excelled at bridge, and achieved the level of Ruby Life Master. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 9-10 am on Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Xavier High School Scholarship Fund Class of 1957, 600 W. North Bend Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45224-1499.