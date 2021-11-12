Obituaries » Donald Stamper

Donald Stamper Age 83. Passed away Friday Novermber 12, 2021 St. El;izabeth Hospice Edgewood, Ky Resident of Ryland Heights, KY. Retired diesel mechanic for Freightliner. SERVICES Tuesday November 16th at 1:00PM ath Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Ky. VISITATON; is Tuesday November16th from 11;00 AM until hour of service at the funeral home. Interment is at the Stamper Family Cemetery in Ryland Heights, KY. Preceded in death by wife Brenda Jarvis Stamper,(2012), parents Willie and Lizzie Deaton Stamper, sons, David (1992) and Christopher (2016) Stamper, brother Wade Stamper. He is survived by son Donald Lee (Melissa) Stamper, Elsmere, Ky. daughters, Sheila Stamper, Florence, KY. Sandra (Chris) Patterson, Independence, KY. 10-grandchildren 12-great grandchildren, brothers, Lonnie, Willie Jr. and Wayne Stamper all of Ryland Heights, KY. sister, Lillian Little, Ryland Heights, Ky.