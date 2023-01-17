Obituaries » Donald S. Conway

Donald “Don” Stephen Conway, 77, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born in Newport, KY, on December 31, 1945, he was the son of the late Albert and Mildred Conway. Don worked with Crescent Paper Tube for 45 years before retiring and was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Florence where he acted as an Usher. He was a horse owner and trainer who enjoyed going to the casino and playing Bingo. Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers: Gene Conway, Burt Conway and Neil Conway and sisters: Bernice Brogan and Wilma Courtney. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years: Carol Conway; sons: Donald A. Conway and Shawn (Laura) Conway and 4 grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, KY 41042.