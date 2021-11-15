Obituaries » Donald R. Roberts

Burial Date: November 22, 2021 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill Nov. 22, 12:30 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 55 times















Donald Roy Roberts, 78 of Dry Ridge Ky, formerly of Covington, Ky passed away in his home, on Monday November 15, 2021. Don was a retired plant supervisor for N. KY Water District where he received many citations for his dedication and knowledge of water filtration systems. He was a proud member of Covington Turners for over 50 years and a former Master Mason out of Colonel Clay Lodge #159 in Covington, Ky. He was a Army Medic at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC during the Vietnam War. Don was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who placed value on family first above all other. Whenever you needed help or advice you could always count on “Honest Don”. Don is survived by his wife, Dorris J. Roberts of Dry Ridge and formerly of Harlan KY. One son M. Scott Roberts (Stacy) of Panama City Beach, Florida and one daughter, Stephanie J. Roberts of Covington, KY. he has 4 grandchildren, Scott Roberts II (Michelle), Nicole Thomas (Ray), Grayson Roberts (Cassi), Wyatt Roberts and one great-granddaughter Raelynn. Extend family include Linda Hall (Ronnie) and Tara Roberts. Pallbearers: M. Scott Roberts II, Grayson Roberts, Wyatt Roberts, George Casteel, James Scearse, Brian Scearse Jack Bishop. Service 12:30PM Monday November 22nd at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, Ky. Visitation is Monday November 22nd 10:00AM until hour of service at the funeral home.