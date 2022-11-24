Obituaries » Donald R. Kelley

Burial Date: December 10, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence Florence, KY Dec. 10, 12 p.m.

Donald R. Kelley, 84, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Don was very proud of his son Ron and his two grandsons Jordan and Matthew. He called his daughter-in-law Martha his private nurse. He loved high school football, UK basketball, making candy during the holidays and his family. Family was one of the most important things to Don. His devotion to Della Kavanaugh was unprecedented. He was the kindest, gentlest man around. Professionally, Don worked at Cincinnati Milacron, Signode and Mazak Corporation. He retired from Mazak where he was a parts inspector in the production department. In his younger years he built the Dixie Belle Riverboat that was once used at Shaker Village in Harrodsburg. Don is preceded in death by his brothers Charles (Chuck) Kelly Jr., Joel Kelly, and George Kelly; sister Karen Goodman; and nephew Mitchell (Little Mitch) Kelly II. Don is survived by his loving son Ronnie Kelley (Martha); and grandsons Jordan Kelley (Dana) and Matthew Julian. He also leaves behind Aunt Peggy Jones; brother Mitchell (Mitch) Kelly I (Charlotte), sisters Roslyn Kelly, Bonnie Ruggles (Duke), Sherry Marshall (Dan), and Diann Thomas (Mike). He was the uncle of Charles (Chuck) Kelly II (Michelle), Niki Lohrmann (Ehren), Matt Ruggles, Amber Ruggles, April Thomas (Ben), Bret Marshall, Jeremy Goodman (Jessica), Lucinda Overbey; and great uncle to Harrison, Daley, Leah, Nick, Winter and Sierra. Visitation will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 AM – 12 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 12 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the St. Elizabeth Foundation c/o Hospice Programs, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. The family would like to thank the staff at Emerald Trace, Rosedale Green, St. Elizabeth TCU 6D and St. Elizabeth Hospice for the love and care they gave Don.