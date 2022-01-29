Obituaries » Donald Locke

Burial Date: February 5, 2022 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 5, 3 p.m.

On January 29, 2022, Donald Frank Locke of Union, Kentucky, passed away at the age of 83. His family is greatly saddened by his passing but are rejoicing that he has moved to his permanent home in heaven and into the arms of his loving savior Jesus Christ.

Don spent 28 years, a majority in Lake Oswego, Oregon, working for Abbott Laboratories as a district sales manager in the hospital products division where he won numerous awards including the National All-Star Top Sales Manager award and held the largest sales territory in the division. He was also honored with a plaque titled, “The Man Everyone Wants to Work For, but No One Knows Why”; anyone who knew Don knew this was because he had Jesus in his life. Don retired from Abbott in 1994 and shortly thereafter, he and Sue moved to this area to be closer to their daughters’ families. Don also served as a District Pastor and Elder at Beaverton Christian Church in Beaverton, Oregon and as an Elder at First Church of Christ in Burlington, Kentucky. In addition to loving his family, Don had a passion to share the gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen and did so up until his health would not allow him to.

Don is preceded in passing by Sheila Michelle Locke (Daughter), Wayne Locke (Father), Vineta Locke (Mother), and Waynita Briscoe (Sister). Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue Locke; Sherrin Denise Dodson(Daughter) and Son-in-Law Timothy Dodson (Husband of Sherrin); Tyler McAlister(Grandson); Rachel Watson, Sarah Watson, Elizabeth Dodson Odom, and Anna Watson(Granddaughters); and Wrenley Dawn Odom(Great Granddaughter).

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 1–3 PM, a memorial service will start at 3 PM; both at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, KY, 41042. There will be a live stream of Don’s service which can be accessed on the Stith Funeral Homes Facebook page 15 minutes prior to the service.