Obituaries » Donald L. Rice

Burial Date: February 16, 2022 A graveside memorial service will be held at New Bethel Cemetery, Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, Kentucky on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

Obituary Viewed 1 times















Donald “Don” Lee Rice, 89, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 surrounded by his family at Emerald Trace in Elsmere, Kentucky.

Don was a 1951 graduate of Walton-Verona High School and a retired Vice President of Finance at Warm Brothers Construction Company. He was a longtime member of Five Seasons Sports Club where he enjoyed playing tennis. In his younger years, Don was an avid runner and ran many marathons. He was also a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and University of Kentucky basketball.

Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Glenna Rice, two daughters; Donna Rice of Edgewood and Barbara McMillan (Don) of Union; and grandsons, Brandon (Claire) McMillan, and Brad McMillan. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Rice.

A graveside memorial service will be held at New Bethel Cemetery, Verona-Mudlick Road, Verona, Kentucky on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM.