Obituaries » Donald L. Lynch

Burial Date: April 14, 2023 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Covington, KY April 14, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 76 times















Donald L. Lynch, age 83. Resident of Cold Spring, KY formerly of Independence, KY passed to his eternal home on April 5, 2023 at the Cold Spring Transitional Care Center, Cold Spring, KY. He was a retired Covington, KY policeman and secrutity officer for the U. S. Marshall Office, Covington, KY. Past preident of the Covington, Kentucky FOP #1. He is is preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann Craig Lynch, son Denny Lynch and sister Mary Ann Fulmer. He is survived by his son Donald Lynch; granchildren Nichole Napier, Somer Marshall, Jenifer Lynch, Donnie Ray Lynch and 12 Great Grandchildren. Visitation, Friday, April 14, 2023 from 12 Noon until 1:45 PM, FOP #1 service 1:45 PM, Funeral serivce following 2:00 pm at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Cremation Hillside Chapel, Cincinnati, OH.