Obituaries » Donald L. Jobe

Burial Date: July 25, 2021 Florence Nature Park 7200 Parkview Drive Florence, KY 41042 July 25, 12 - 5 p.m.

Donald Lee “Donnie” Jobe, 39, of Covington, formerly of Bromley, died unexpectedly in an accident Monday evening, July 19, 2021.

Donnie was born on July 13, 1982, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky to Sherry and Grady Jobe, Jr. He was a general contractor working primarily with Rainbow House, LLC of Independence.

Donnie began working around the Fire House when he was 15, quickly took to the work, became a Firefighter, and rose to the rank of Fire Chief of the Bromley Volunteer Fire Department. Additionally, Donnie served the City of Bromley as Mayor for several years. In his spare time, he loved riding his motorcycle and working on cars.

Survivors include his sons, Cody Jobe, Noah Jobe and Wyatt Jobe; his parents, Sherry (Merrill) and Grady Jobe, Jr.; sister, Malicia Jobe; brothers, Grady Jobe, III and Chris (Margie) Jobe; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Florence Nature Park, 7200 Nature Park Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenton County Fire Chiefs Association, P.O. Box 175, Independence, KY 41051.