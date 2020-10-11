Obituaries » Donald L. Gammon

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: October 15, 2020 St. Joseph Cemetery Cold Spring 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Oct. 15, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 61 times















Donald L. Gammon, 88, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on October 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. Don was a retired Accountant with Cincinnati State College. Don was a Korean War Army Veteran, he also worker as an accountant for Krogers for 18 years; Northern Kentucky University and Super X Drugs. In his younger years Don was a Tester for the George Wiedemann Brewery in Newport. Don enjoyed traveling and reading. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gammon and his sister, Ruth Hauger. Don is survived by his daughters, Donna Sue Herman, Nancy Ann Newberry, Sandra M. Murton and Susan Brierley, his sons, Thomas J. Herman and Jerald E. Herman, and his sister, Julia Immegart. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, October 15, 2020. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.