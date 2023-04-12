Obituaries » Donald L. Ehmet

Donald Lee Ehmet, 90, formerly of Crescent Springs, passed away at his residence at Celebration Villa, Ft. Wright on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He was a US Navy Veteran and a retired truck driver. Don loved to trap shoot, play cards (euchre) and fish.

He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Ehmet in 2019.

Survived by three daughters Sharon (Dave) Chinn, Brenda (Ken) Niemeyer and Dawn (Tom) Eldridge; step sister Melba Mastin; five grandchildren Zach (Jill), Kendall, Kirby, Mason and Mylee; five great grandchildren Gage, Rylie, Easton, Brady and Scarlett.

Services will be at the convenience of the family with burial at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery North, Williamstown. Memorials to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME in Latonia is serving the family.