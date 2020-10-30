Obituaries » Donald J. Genther

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Obituary Viewed 55 times















Donald Genther (Don) passed away on October 30, 2020. Don spent his life closely tied to the community of King of Prussia, PA. He attended Mother of Divine Providence grade school, where he was an altar boy and where he won the award for achievement in religious studies at this eight grade graduation. He went to Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor, PA, and both Millersville and Montgomery County Community colleges. In his younger years he was an avid golfer and an accomplished dancer on the disco club scene. Don was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, but especially the Eagles. He was a funny guy and well loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Donald Genther. He is survived by his sister Nan and a whole lot of cousins who will truly miss him. He is also survived by the good friends he saw daily at his favorite place, and by his wonderful ex-wife, Annamarie. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.