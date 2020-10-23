Obituaries » Donald J. Gauldin

Burial Date: October 27, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Bellevue 241 Fairfield Ave. Bellevue, KY 41073 Oct. 27, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 66 times















Donald J. Gauldin, son of the late Frank Madison and Elsie (Ponchot) Gauldin, Died October 23, 2020. Brother to the late Elden Frank, David Luther, Florence Mae, Elizabeth Marie, Virginia Rose Rice, Frances Irene Isaacs and Franklin Ray Gauldin. Uncle to Shirley Ann Reinersman and other nephews and nieces. A member of the Living Hope Baptist Church (formerly Highland Ave. Baptist Tabernacle Church, 1080 Highland Ave., Ft. Thomas). His work helped him to meet all types of people as a nurse’s aide. He was a member of the campbell and clermont counties genealogical society. Friends will be received Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky from 5:00 – 7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial Wednesday, 10:00 am at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Memorials are requested to the Living Hope Baptist Church, 1080 Highland Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 or to the Charity of Choice.