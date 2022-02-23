Obituaries » Donald H. Berkemeyer

Burial Date: March 4, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 4, 10 a.m.

















Donald H. Berkemeyer, 83, of Southgate, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 23rd. A graduate of Newport High School and the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.. In 1959 he became an Auxiliary Police Officer for Southgate, Ky. Don served from 1962 to 1964 in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was on the Southgate City Council from 1974 to 1981 and was the City of Southgate’s Treasurer from 1982 to 2014. His service to Southgate was over 50 years. Don’s work career began delivering prescriptions for Speck’s Pharmacy at age 12, and he would finish as an accountant for Federated Department Stores retiring at age 62. Don was also a lifelong member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helen nee: Popp Berkemeyer, and his wife, Katy (nee: Malay) Berkemeyer. Don is survived by his two children, Cindy Twehues & Mark (Karen) Berkemeyer, sisters, Lois (the late Ralph) Bazhaw & Joan Berkemeyer; 6 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Jonathan & Rachael Twehues and Patrick (Karlie) Berkemeyer & Katy Berkemeyer and a great granddaughter, Evelyeen. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, March 3rd at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 4th at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Newport with Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.