Obituaries » Donald H. Anthe

Burial Date: November 10, 2020 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Nov. 10, 11 a.m.

Donald Hale Anthe passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Don is survived by his wife of 65+ years, Ruth Flynn Anthe; children, Douglas Anthe, Mark Anthe, Susan Anthe and Donna Anthe; 4 grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Anthe (Gene) Porter and was preceded in death by his brother Frank J. Anthe, Jr. Don grew up in Northern Kentucky and was the son of the late Frank J. Anthe, Sr. and Grace Hale Anthe. Frank, Sr. was a founding member of the City of Crestview Hills, who served as the City’s first Mayor. Don attended St. Joe Prep and graduated from Beechwood High School class of 1948. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War 1949-1953. He began his career in sales at Bauer and Black and in 1964 he took over as owner and President of the second oldest business in Covington, KY, Anthe Machine Works, Inc., a woodworking tool company where he meticulously designed all woodcutting tools by hand for companies internationally. For many years he served on the Board of Directors at Kentucky Federal Savings and Loan and served as Chairman for the Diocese of Covington Children’s Home (DCCH). He was a longtime member and President of the Covington/Kenton Lions Club. He was also an active community member in the City of Crestview Hills, a member of Summit Hills Country Club and a Parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church. A charitable contributor to Wounded Warriors, the Redwood Derby Club, SPCA and Ocean Conservancy. Don was a great story teller with a great sense of humor who loved the company of his family and friends, who fondly referred to him as “The Captain.” His favorite hobbies were attending NASCAR races, and golf outings at some of the top golf courses around the country. He also enjoyed his regular Friday afternoon lunches with his long-time group of friends. When he was at home he enjoyed working in his yard and then taking naps with his beloved dog Willie. Visitation Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Diocese of Covington Children’s Home, 75 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.