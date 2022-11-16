Obituaries » Donald G. Blackburn

Burial Date: November 21, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 1833 Petersburg Rd. Hebron, KY 41048 Nov. 21, 1 p.m.

Donald G. Blackburn, 88, of Petersburg, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his residence.

He was active at Woodhaven Baptist Church in Burlington, a U. S. Army veteran, and a retired assistant engineer after 45 years with Formica in Cincinnati. Donald enjoyed target shooting, motor cycling, cars, watching westerns on television and reading.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ada Wainscott Blackburn; brothers, Fred Blackburn, Wooten Blackburn and Vernard Blackburn; and sisters, Thelma Blackburn, Hilda Erickson and Wilma Blackburn.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Frances Delph Blackburn; daughter, Dawn (Scott) Cason; and sister, Wanda Beiser.

Visitation Monday, November 21, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. till 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron with a funeral service to follow Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Bullittsburg Baptist Cemetery, Petersburg.

Memorials are suggested to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242.