Donald Edward Stacy, 62, of Villa Hills, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Rosedale Green. He was a mechanic for the US Postal Service and was a member of the Elsmere Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting and boating. To those lucky enough to be in his circle he will be remembered as the “Big Kahuna”, best uncle to his many nieces and nephews, best brother/bro-in-law to his family, best son and friend. Survivors include his loving wife, Nanette Stacy; father, Ronald (Jan Kae) Stacy; mother, Helen Sowder (Bob) Fleek; brothers, Richard (Rene) Stacy of Crescent Springs, Ronald Stacy of Ludlow; sister, Pam (Jim) Hartwell of Indiana; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marty (Linda) Petroze, Pete (Paula) Petroze, Don (Debbie) Petroze, Beth (Brad) Smith, Laura (Luke) Hehman, and Janet Fowler.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Raabe; father-in-law, Don and mother-in-law, Audrey Petroze.

Visitation is on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY.

Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell.