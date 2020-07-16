Obituaries » Donald E. Phelps

Burial Date: July 21, 2020
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY

Donald Edward “Don” Phelps, 62, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 16th, 2020, at his Florence, KY residence. Don has spent the past 20 years working for L’Oreal. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marie Phelps, and wife Deborah A. Phelps (nee Murphy). He is survived by his children Andrew T. Phelps and Amy M. Phelps, grandchild: Nicole Hoffman, and siblings: Raymond Phelps and Darlene Roberts (Vernon). He is also survived by his brother-in-law Thomas T. Murphy, sister-in-law Patricia A. Murphy, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 from 10am-11am at Don Catchen & Family Funeral Homes in Elsmere-Erlanger, KY 41018. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, in Deerfield Township.