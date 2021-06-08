Obituaries » Donald E. Hamberg

Burial Date: June 12, 2021 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 June 12, 10 - 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 38 times















Donald E. Hamberg, 86, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Don was a Social Studies teacher for 6 years at St. Thomas High School and 25 years in the Cincinnati Public School System. He also worked for Walgreens for 33 years first as a part-time and then a full-time employee. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther Hamberg, son, John Jude Hamberg, and seven siblings, Henrietta Kohls, Jack Hamberg, Norbert Hamberg, Delores Spaeth, Rita Waibel, Sr. Mary Christopher Hamberg CDP, and Irene Gresham. Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 1/2 years, Kathleen (Casey) Hamberg, sons, Daniel L. Hamberg of Cincinnati, OH, David (Carrie) Hamberg of Wilder, KY; daughter, Karen (Scott) Weamer of Ellsworth, OH; grandchildren Ashley, Megan and Zachary Hamberg and Abigail Weamer; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, (427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas, KY. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, (1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave.) Fort Thomas, KY. Entombment will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave. Fort Thomas, KY 41075.