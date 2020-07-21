Obituaries » Donald E. Fox

U.S. Veteran No services.

Donald Ed Fox, age 91, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Donald was a member of the United States Air Force and bravely served our country during WWII, Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He is survived by his children, Don Fox (Carol) and Cyndye O’Berlin (Mike); grandchildren, Holly Fox, Amanda Dropic (Ajdin) and Jenny McGlown (Tre). Donald will be laid to rest privately in Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Mobile, Alabama).