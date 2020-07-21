A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Obituaries


Obituaries » Donald E. Fox

Print

Donald E. Fox

July 21, 2020

U.S. Veteran

No services.

Obituary Viewed 48 times

Donald Ed Fox, age 91, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020. Donald was a member of the United States Air Force and bravely served our country during WWII, Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He is survived by his children, Don Fox (Carol) and Cyndye O’Berlin (Mike); grandchildren, Holly Fox, Amanda Dropic (Ajdin) and Jenny McGlown (Tre). Donald will be laid to rest privately in Memorial Gardens Cemetery (Mobile, Alabama).



© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.