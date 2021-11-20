Obituaries » Donald D. Fornash, Jr.

Burial Date: December 1, 2021

Donald David Fornash, Jr., 65, of Florence, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was an assembler with R.A. Jones in Crescent Springs. Donald was a music lover who enjoyed drumming along to his favorite songs. He also enjoyed trap shooting. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Donald, Sr. and Wanda Fornash. He is survived by his brother, Terry (Eileen) Fornash; nephew, Robert Donald (Samantha) Fornash; great niece, Spencer Brooke Fornash; aunt, Lee Arlinghaus. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1 from 11AM – 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association 240 Whittington Parkway Louisville, KY 40222.