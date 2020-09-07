Obituaries » Donald D. Barnett

Burial Date: September 11, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Sept. 11, 12:45 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Donald D. Barnett, 85, of Independence, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood.

Don was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Thomas More College and Bank Auditor School, University of Wisconsin. He retired as operations supervisor for Federal Reserve Bank, Cincinnati and was a lifelong member of Latonia Christian Church. He was a member of Bradford Masonic Lodge 123 F&AM, Scottish Rite and Order of Kentucky Colonels. After retiring, Don was employed many years with Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes and also Latonia Christian Church as financial secretary.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Shields Barnett in 1991.

Survived by his son Donald (Marcie) Barnett Jr.; daughter Victoria Susan (the late Richard) Bray; three brothers Michael Thomas Barnett, Richard Glenn (Patti) Barnett and Robert Wayne (Vada) Barnett; sister Margaret Elizabeth Hewins; grandson Ricky (Kathy) Bray and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Bray.

Visitation 10 am – 1 pm with masonic service at 12:45 pm and funeral to follow 1pm Friday, September 11, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial Floral Hills.