Obituaries » Donald Clark

Burial Date: October 20, 2021 Services will be held at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 on Wednesday, October 20th. Visitation from 5:00-7:00pm with services following.

Donald Clark, a native of Galesburg, IL and resident of Anderson Township passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 16, 2021 at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Don retired after 30 years with AT&T and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid sailor and loved racing at the Indian Lake Sailing Club. He enjoyed painting and drawing, playing his guitar, and traveling. In his later years he traveled to The Arctic Circle, The Philippines, and his favorite cities in Europe. He most treasured spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s sporting and music events.

He is survived by his beloved wife Therese (Hoemmelmeyer); 5 children: Mary Beth Wolfe, Larry Clark (Deena), Barbara Feds (John), Kara Clark, Amy Brinkman (Dan); His 8 grandchildren: Alex Wolfe, Sara Clark, Caroline Frazier (Tanner), Jonathan, Joseph and Jack Feds, Matthew and Abigail Brinkman; His 2 great-grandchildren: Olivia and Levi Perkins; His brother Curtis Clark (Sarah) and sister Carol Layton (Floyd); and numerous nieces and nephews.

