Donald C. Westerkamp

Burial Date: February 4, 2022 Evergreen Cemetery 25 Alexandria Pike Southgate, KY 41071 Feb. 4, 2:30 p.m.

Donald C. Westerkamp, 88, of Union, KY, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at The Seasons of Alexandria. Don was an aircraft mechanic for American Airlines and he was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Violet Westerkamp; his wife, Bettye Westerkamp; his son, Rick Westerkamp; and his sisters, Martha Beatly and Joy Pea.

Don is survived by his daughter Kim (Russ) Hilmandolar, and his sisters, Donna Westerkamp. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Clayton and Jacob Hilmandolar and his great-grandchildren, Brooks and Stella Hilmandolar.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 1:00PM-2:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service for Don will be at 2:30PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.