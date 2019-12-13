Obituaries » Donald C. Stahl

Burial Date: December 19, 2019 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, KY 41017 Dec. 19, 11 a.m.

Donald C. Stahl, 89 years of age passed away early Friday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his loving family by his side. Don was the caring husband of the late Janice Stahl (nee Roberts). He then met his second wife, the late Judy Stetter Stahl. Don was the devoted father of Steve Stahl, Sharon Harris and the late Mary Ann Stahl and Grandpa to Cal Harris, Evan Stahl, and the late Erich Stahl. He was the loving step-father of Amy Leininger, Dan, Kurt, Jeff, and Matt Stetter.

Don was a faithful member of St. Pius X Church, where he took pride in serving at the Altar as Sacristan for more than 20 years. He will be remembered as an avid and accomplished golfer, an enthusiastic Xavier basketball fan, a gifted pianist, and for his good-natured sense of humor. Don was an Army Korean War Veteran. Visitation will be at St. Pius X Church on Thursday, December 19, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. The family has requested Memorial donations to: St. Pius X Church Building Fund 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017.