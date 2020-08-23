Obituaries » Donald C. Gauspohl

Donald C. Gauspohl, 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Don was a Maintenance Supervisor with Perry & Derrick Paints for 45 years. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bellevue, KY.

Don was born March 14, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Walter and Anna Lou (nee: Rosselot) Gauspohl. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Harry Gauspohl & Sister, Ruth Ann Schneider.

Don is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce (nee: Jett) Gauspohl. He was a devoted father to Jeffrey D. (Angela) Gauspohl, David D. (Amanda) Gauspohl, loving grandfather to Stephen, Christian, Joshua, Benjamin (U.S. Air Force), Dawson & Logan Gauspohl, and dear brother to Walter II, Albert & Richard Gauspohl.

Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Keith Blair, officiating. The funeral ceremony will be live streamed at 1 pm on the Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home Face Book page.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect Street, Bellevue, KY 41073, American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 396, Cincinnati, Oh 45242-3732 or donors choice.