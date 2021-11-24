Obituaries » Donald A. Twehues

Burial Date: November 30, 2021 Visitation 10 am – 12 noon with funeral service to follow 12 noon, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, 214 West Southern Avenue, Latonia. Entombment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

Donald Allen Twehues, 85, of Covington. Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Brother passed peacefully in death to new life with Jesus after a long illness, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

He was raised around the Latonia-Spring Lake area before he married Gertrude Fields. She passed to heaven after 58 years together. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Virgil Allen Twehues; his siblings, Joan (Twehues) Riegler, and Daniel Twehues and nephew Carl Allen Riegler. Don leaves behind his daughters and son, Jennifer (Lynn Carnes), Becky (Dennis Tomlin), and Mike (fiancé Marilyn), and 2 brothers David Raymond and Douglas Dale Twehues and 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Don loved his family and friends and they loved him. He had a happy, joking personality. He was very physically active. He rode motorcycles up close to 70 yrs. old. He loved going on trips with his wife and their closest friends and eating at restaurants. He loved bowling and bicycling. He rode his bicycle to work almost every day. He once rode to Mammoth Cave. His biggest treasure in life was when he accepted Jesus at age 37 – he promised the LORD that he would never, ever miss church again. He was a precious man in everyway.

