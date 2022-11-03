Obituaries » Donald A. Mager, Jr.

Burial Date: November 7, 2022

Donald “Don” August Mager Jr., 62, of Walton, passed away on November 3, 2022 at St Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, KY. Don was born in Covington, KY to Donald Mager, Sr. and Donna Sue Mager (nee: Holden). He graduated from Boone County High School and was a long time resident of Northern Kentucky. Don was a salesman with KOI Auto Parts in Florence for many years before retiring in 2021. When Don wasn’t working he enjoyed going fishing and had a love for cars. Don and his wife, Aggie, were married for 23 years and together loved going on trips to the beach. They share many memories together. Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Dawn Roberts and brother-in-law, Tim Roberts. Don is survived by his wife, Aggie, daughter, Julie (Rudy) Cruz, sons, Adam (Michelle) Klein and Anthony (Kimberly) Klein, granddaughter, Kaylee Klein, grandson, Julian Cruz. Don was also an uncle and a brother-in-law to many. A visitation will be held at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM Monday at St. Therese Church, Southgate, KY. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cold Spring, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center Edgewood, C/O St. Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.