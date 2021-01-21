Obituaries » Donald A. Cully

Donald Allen Cully

Edgewood – Passed away on January 21, 2021 at the age of 88. Don was a kind, down-to-earth man that never had an enemy, everyone loved him. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He spent 8 years in the service, earning a final rank of Captain. Don was an integral part of the business community and had much success in his working life. He was an avid traveler that visited all 50 US states. He and his wife, Nancy traveled extensively through Europe, Mexico and South America. Don was a member of Phi Kapp Tau and has been meeting with his brothers for 67 years. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy A. Cully (nee Looman); daughter, Ann (John) Bowling; son, David (Laura) Cully; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Becky Cully; and a host of extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Allen Cully Jr. “Chip”; sisters, Donna Cully and Jane McClintock; and parents, George and Eunice Cully. Don chose to help others and to further medical studies by donating his body to science. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Daybreak International, 7004 Glen Arbor Dr., Florence, KY 41042.